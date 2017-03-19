Art program brings local history to life

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, March 19, 2017

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Jen Butler, Ability Tree co-founder and art director, helped students on Tuesday night as they created buildings for a miniature town. Art Ability has collaborated with the Siloam Springs Museum to teach children about local history through art.
A collaboration between the Siloam Springs Museum and Ability Tree's Art Ability program is teaching kids about the city's history through art.

