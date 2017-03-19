Junky, Panthers shut down Airedales
n Eli Hawbaker recorded the final out for the save.
Sunday, March 19, 2017
Chance Junkermann would have liked to have finished Thursday's game against Alma, but he had no concerns over someone else getting the job done.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.