Junky, Panthers shut down Airedales

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs left-hander Chance Junkermann carried a shutout into the seventh inning and got the win as the Panthers beat Alma 3-1 on Thursday in a 5A/6A District 1 baseball game at James Butts Baseball Park.

Chance Junkermann would have liked to have finished Thursday's game against Alma, but he had no concerns over someone else getting the job done.