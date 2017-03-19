Maxwell's hat trick highlights' girls soccer victory
n The Lady Panthers defeated Greenwood on Thursday at Panther Stadium.
Sunday, March 19, 2017
Audrey Maxwell led the Siloam Springs girls soccer team to a 6-0 victory over the visiting Greenwood with a hat trick and an assist.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.