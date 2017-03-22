Baseball splits games at Mountain Home

n The Panthers dropped two games at Best of the West Tournament on Monday.

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Neal Denton/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore L.T. Ellis throws a pitch against Mountain Home on Saturday. Ellis got the victory as the Panthers defeated the Bombers 14-7.
MOUNTAIN HOME -- Chandler Cook belted a three-run home run and an inside-the-park home run, and Dawson Armstrong added another home run as the Panthers defeated Mountain Home 14-7 on Saturday night.

