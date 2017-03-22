Velo, McCone give Genesis House update; Mays speaks on Economic Development Plan

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club member Mike Velo, Outreach Coordinator with Genesis House, left, and Harvey McCone, Executive Director of Genesis House, were the club’s guest speakers at its March 15 meeting. They gave a recap on the Genesis House Overnight Winter Program along with information on upcoming programs that Genesis House will be able to use to help the homeless in the community. Dolores Deuel, Siloam Springs Public Library manager, will present an update on the library on March 22. Due to John Brown University being on spring break, the club will be meeting at the Siloam Springs Public Library in meeting room B. The club will support Kiwanis International Skip-a-Meal program, so feel free to bring your lunch.

