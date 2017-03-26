Cameron earns All-American honors
Sunday, March 26, 2017
After leading the John Brown University women's basketball team to a 23-9 record, sophomore forward Baily Cameron has been named to the NAIA All-America third team, the national office announced Thursday afternoon.
