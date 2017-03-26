Cherokee Nation honors veterans in March

By Staff Reports

Sunday, March 26, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted U.S. Army Veteran Frank Lee of Siloam Springs was honored with the Medal of Patriotism by the Cherokee Nation during their March Tribal Council Meeting. Lee is the commander of Siloam Springs VFW Post 1674 as well as the larger VFW District 1. Pictured, from left, are Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden, Tribal Councilor Jack Baker, Principal Chief Bill John Baker, U.S. Army Veteran Frank Lee and his wife Belva Lee, and Tribal Councilor Wanda Hatfield.
Zoom

Photo submitted U.S. Army Veteran Frank Lee of Siloam Springs was honored with the Medal of Patriotism by the Cherokee Nation during their March Tribal Council Meeting. Lee is the commander of Siloam Springs VFW Post 1674 as well as the larger VFW District 1. Pictured, from left, are Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden, Tribal Councilor Jack Baker, Principal Chief Bill John Baker, U.S. Army Veteran Frank Lee and his wife Belva Lee, and Tribal Councilor Wanda Hatfield.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation honored four U.S. Army veterans, including three members of Siloam Springs VFW Post 1674, with the Medal of Patriotism during the March Tribal Council Meeting.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.