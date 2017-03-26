Cherokee Nation honors veterans in March

Photo submitted U.S. Army Veteran Frank Lee of Siloam Springs was honored with the Medal of Patriotism by the Cherokee Nation during their March Tribal Council Meeting. Lee is the commander of Siloam Springs VFW Post 1674 as well as the larger VFW District 1. Pictured, from left, are Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden, Tribal Councilor Jack Baker, Principal Chief Bill John Baker, U.S. Army Veteran Frank Lee and his wife Belva Lee, and Tribal Councilor Wanda Hatfield.