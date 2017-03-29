American Legion presents Rotary program
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Photo submitted Three members of Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 provided the presentation for the March 24 Rotary Club meeting. Pictured are State Commander J.W. Smith, Chas Foreman and Jerry Cavness. The Siloam Springs American Legion is actively seeking sponsorships for local youth to attend the Legion's Boys State and Girls State programs. Qualifying high school juniors are immersed in a six day training course that instills patriotic values and teaches about the inter workings of every level of government. The impact of the course on the students has been profound. Anyone who wishes to contribute to this worthwhile endeavor can contact Jerry Cavness at 479-228-3561. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets each Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.
