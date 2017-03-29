Photo submitted The week before Spring Break, 14 students from Northeast Technology Center’s Kansas Campus attended the Business Professionals of America State Competition in Tulsa, and eight of those students are advancing to the national competition. Pictured are (top left) Meghan Threet, Megan McAlsiter, Skyler Ziebarth, Maddy Welch, Wyatt Johnson, Johannah Amos, Delina Bennett, Abbey Rice, Chasidy Blossom (bottom left) Ashleigh Brill, Ashley Tindall and Ariel Peters.

