Eight NTC Kansas (Okla.) business students prepare for national competition
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
KANSAS, Okla. -- The week before Spring Break, 14 students from Northeast Technology Center's Kansas Campus attended the Business Professionals of America State Competition in Tulsa, and eight of those students are advancing to the national competition.
