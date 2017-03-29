Girls take shots, fire back

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Paige Thompson, left, goes for the ball against Muskogee (Okla.) forward Callie Mayes during Monday’s game at Panther Stadium. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Roughers 3-0.

Siloam Springs' girls got roped into playing a physical style of soccer that the Lady Panthers don't necessarily like to play Monday night in a nonconference game against Muskogee, Okla.