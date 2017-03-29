Girls take shots, fire back
n The Lady Panthers survived a physical match with Muskogee, Okla.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Siloam Springs' girls got roped into playing a physical style of soccer that the Lady Panthers don't necessarily like to play Monday night in a nonconference game against Muskogee, Okla.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.