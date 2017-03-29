Junior high girls win Gravette Invitational
n The Lady Panthers had nine first place finishes Monday.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
GRAVETTE -- The Siloam Springs eighth- and ninth-grade girls track teams had a dominant performance on Monday to take first place at the Gravette Junior High Invitational held Monday at Lion Stadium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.