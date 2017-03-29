Ordinary Saints on exhibit at JBU

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Students Grace Nast and Kenzie Meeker looked at several paintings by Bruce Herman. The paintings are on display at John Brown University's Windgate Visual Arts Center West. The exhibit will be open from March 30 through May 2.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Students Grace Nast and Kenzie Meeker looked at several paintings by Bruce Herman. The paintings are on display at John Brown University’s Windgate Visual Arts Center West. The exhibit will be open from March 30 through May 2.

"Ordinary Saints," featuring the work of artist Bruce Herman, will be on display at John Brown University's Windgate Visual Arts West in April.

