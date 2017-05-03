Breathe easy: Panthers headed to state

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Austin Shull, right, battles Greenwood midfielder Pony Amonsin during Monday’s 6A-West Conference Tournament game. The Panthers beat the Bulldogs 2-0 and will host Benton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Siloam Springs' boys soccer team couldn't breathe a sigh of relief until its match with Greenwood was nearly over on Monday.