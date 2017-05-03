Couch speaks on Webb Wheel Aftermarket

Photo submitted K’Dora Couch, plant manager for Webb Wheel Aftermarket, was the Rotary Club’s guest speaker on April 25. Couch shared some exciting opportunities Webb Wheel Aftermarket offers in Siloam Springs. The company offers high-quality craftsmanship of brake drums and other truck, trailer and bus parts. The company also has a culture of safety, employee celebration and community involvement, Couch said. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.

Photo submitted K'Dora Couch, plant manager for Webb Wheel Aftermarket, was the Rotary Club's guest speaker on April 25. Couch shared some exciting opportunities Webb Wheel Aftermarket offers in Siloam Springs. The company offers high-quality craftsmanship of brake drums and other truck, trailer and bus parts. The company also has a culture of safety, employee celebration and community involvement, Couch said. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.