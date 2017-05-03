Money and morality

Venezuela has inflation that will hit 1,600% this year. This is what socialism and despotism will do to a country. Hugo Chavez is dead but the damage he did to his nation lives on. Obama and Hillary were headed in this way. America wasn't built with socialism (where the state owns everything) but on capitalism and free enterprise.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.