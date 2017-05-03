Softball facing elimination after loss
n The Lady Panthers must win Wednesday at El Dorado to keep their season alive.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
GREENWOOD -- Greenwood scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to bust open a close game as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Siloam Springs 10-0 in the opening round of the 6A-West Conference Softball Tournament on Monday.
