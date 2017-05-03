SSRH's health community fair set for May 13
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Siloam Springs Regional Hospital will host its fifth annual health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, on the hospital grounds, located at 603 N. Progress Ave. Formerly known as the ER Kids Fair & Health Expo, the Healthy Community Fair will include all of the fun and attractions of the ER Kids Fair but also will include information for all ages.
