Lady Panthers roll after slow start

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Audrey Maxwell, left, battles with El Dorado defender Kendal Bonsall for the ball during the 6A-West Conference Tournament semifinals Thursday at Panther Stadium. Siloam Springs defeated El Dorado 7-1 and advanced to Saturday’s championship match against Russellville. Results were not available at presstime.

El Dorado girls soccer coach Neville Matthews liked what he saw for the first 30 minutes of the Lady Wildcats' 6A-West Conference Tournament semifinal girls soccer match against Siloam Springs.