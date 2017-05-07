Roebuck releases novel, working on sequel
Sunday, May 7, 2017
Siloam Springs resident and Board of Directors member Lucas Roebuck celebrated the release of a new novel Thursday night.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.