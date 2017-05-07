Softball season ends with loss at El Dorado
Sunday, May 7, 2017
EL DORADO -- El Dorado upended Siloam Springs 8-2 on Thursday at the El Dorado Recreation Complex and advanced in the 6A-West Conference Softball Tournament. The victory qualified the Lady Wildcats for next week's 6A State Tournament.
