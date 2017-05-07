Track teams compete at Class 6A state meet
Sunday, May 7, 2017
PEARCY -- The Siloam Springs girls track team had a second place and three third place finishes Thursday at the Class 6A State Track Meet held at Lake Hamilton High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.