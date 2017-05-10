Allen Elementary Learning Extravaganza
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Second-grade students went on bug safaris, frosted cupcakes, tried martial arts and watched a blacksmith at work during Allen Elementary's annual Learning Extravaganza on Friday morning.
