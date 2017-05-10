Summer reading 2017 theme is "Build a Better World." Come join us for fun, food, and festivities as we figure out how to build a better world through discovering, living, upcycling, transforming and of course, building. We'll create with Legos, make electronic gizmos, find out how others in the world live, and more.

