City to hear library park input
A public feedback session will be held at the library Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
When the 3/8-cent sales tax extension was approved last year, one of the main projects it enabled was a series of improvements to the park around the library. On Thursday, voters and other residents will have a chance to influence how those tax dollars are spent.
