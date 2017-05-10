Lady Panthers peaking when it matters most

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior forward Audrey Maxwell dribbles around Russellville’s goalkeeper during Saturday’s 6A-West Conference Tournament finals. Maxwell leads the Lady Panthers with a single-season school record of 38 goals on the year.

Last season, the Siloam Springs girls soccer team limped into the Class 6A state tournament. The Lady Panthers entered the tournament in El Dorado having lost five of their previous seven matches, only to win the next three straight and capture the program's third straight Class 6A state championship.