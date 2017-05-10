Lady Panthers peaking when it matters most
n Siloam Springs has won six straight entering the Class 6A state tournament.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Last season, the Siloam Springs girls soccer team limped into the Class 6A state tournament. The Lady Panthers entered the tournament in El Dorado having lost five of their previous seven matches, only to win the next three straight and capture the program's third straight Class 6A state championship.
