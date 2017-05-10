Making a statement

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader The 2017 Siloam Springs Lady Panthers gather for a group picture after defeating Russellville 5-0 Saturday to win the 6A-West Conference Tournament championship at Panther Stadium. The three-time defending 6A state champions will begin their journey for a fourth straight title on Friday at 10 a.m. in this year’s state tournament in Siloam Springs.