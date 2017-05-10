SSRH celebrates Hospital Week

The theme of this year's National Hospital Week celebration is "The Healing Heart of Healthcare." This is a fitting theme, as hospitals are often at the very heart of communities, contributing to their physical, emotional and financial health. During National Hospital Week, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital celebrates the more than 300 associates who work together 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to ensure quality medical care is available to those who need it.

