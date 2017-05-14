Citizens give feedback on library park project

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Participants at a public workshop were asked to organize the amenities at the proposed Medical Springs Park. CARBO, the firm in charge of the park’s design, will take that feedback and hold a second meeting on June 22.

Interested citizens and stakeholders in Siloam Springs got a chance to catch a glimpse of what may be in store for the area around the Siloam Springs Public Library, currently being called Medical Springs Park.