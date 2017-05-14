Elementary addition progressing despite prolonged wet weather
Sunday, May 14, 2017
Significant progress is being made on the Northside Elementary School classroom addition, despite several months of wet weather, architect Michael Spaeth reported at Thursday's school board meeting.
