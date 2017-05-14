Elementary addition progressing despite prolonged wet weather

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Teacher Megan Dennison introduced Esther Gowin, Jonah Jackson and Luke Nast, members of the high school’s District Report news crew, during the school board meeting on Thursday night. Throughout the school year, the students have produced a monthly news show that is presented to the school board at each meeting. On Thursday, board members got to meet the students behind the report in person. Not pictured are District Report crew members Joey Stout, Noah Karp, Averie Headrick, Olivia Myers, Jackson Knight and J.D. Horn.