Emergency responders put wheels in motion

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Emergency responders from the Siloam Springs Fire Department practiced descending a set of stairs on the campus of John Brown University Wednesday.

Ten members of the Siloam Springs Fire Department met with their instructor on the campus of John Brown University, taking turns riding bikes down a set of stairs. The firefighters, EMTs and paramedics are the first of what is planned to be many classes of rescue personnel training to use the bicycles that were delivered to the city after Simmons Foods Inc. agreed to give the city a grant last month.