Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Josh Killian, assistant principal of Main Street Academy, congratulated senior Kevin Coria during the Main Street Academy graduation ceremony, held Thursday at the Community Building. Forty-three students, including 40 students from Siloam Springs and three from Gentry, were honored during the event. Teachers took turns calling their students up for a personal tribute during the ceremony. Main Street Academy provides alternative education for Siloam Springs High School. Students will also walk in the high school graduation ceremony at the University of Arkansas’ Barn Hill Arena on May 20.