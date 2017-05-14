Planners not in favor of development
n The permit application for a mobile home park will still be heard by the Board of Directors on June 6.
Sunday, May 14, 2017
Planning and Zoning commissioners voted Tuesday to recommend denial of a controversial housing development on the edge of city limits Tuesday. The proposal, which prompted 31 minutes of public comments, was for a preliminary plat development permit for the Chavez, Stubbs Mobile Home Park at 2603 South Lincoln Street, south of the Southpointe Addition.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.