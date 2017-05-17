Allen Elementary Food Drive powers Arvest hunger campaign

Photo submitted Ms. George’s first-grade class collected the most food of any first-grade classroom at Allen Elementary School for Arvest Bank Siloam Springs’ recent “Strike Out Hunger” food drive. They were rewarded with a pizza party and a visit from the Northwest Arkansas Natural’s mascot Strike.

Arvest Bank Siloam Springs recently held a "Strike Out Hunger" food drive as part of the bank's company-wide 1 Million Meals initiative, and Allen Elementary School proved itself to be a most valuable partner.