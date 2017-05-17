Bright Beginnings receives grant for outdoor classroom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Pat Knighten, coordinator of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Project Wild, presented a check for $1,700.74 to Debbie Mays, owner of Bright Begnnings Preschool, on Tuesday. The grant money will fund an outdoor classroom area. Also pictured are Debbie’s husband and co-owner of the preschool Randy Mays, parent Dallas Reed, and students Kat and RaniAnna Reed, and Molly Kleckner.