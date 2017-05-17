Crenshaw: Undefeated Bombers an impressive team

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Christian Marroquin, right, runs by Little Rock Hall defender Dilan Veloso during the Class 6A state semifinals on Saturday at Panther Stadium. Marroquin scored the Panthers’ only goal in regulation and also had a score in the penalty kicks period as Siloam Springs defeated Hall 1-1 (3-1 PKs) to advance to the state championship match. Marroquin leads the Panthers with 19 goals and 11 assists.