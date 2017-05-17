Crenshaw: Undefeated Bombers an impressive team

n Mountain Home (18-0) is seeking its first state boys soccer title.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Christian Marroquin, right, runs by Little Rock Hall defender Dilan Veloso during the Class 6A state semifinals on Saturday at Panther Stadium. Marroquin scored the Panthers&#8217; only goal in regulation and also had a score in the penalty kicks period as Siloam Springs defeated Hall 1-1 (3-1 PKs) to advance to the state championship match. Marroquin leads the Panthers with 19 goals and 11 assists.
Brent Crenshaw got an up-close view of the Mountain Home boys soccer team on Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 6A state tournament. And what he saw was impressive.

