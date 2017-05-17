Harris leaving a legacy at SSHS
n The longtime scholarship director will be retiring this year.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Lisa Harris will take the stage as Siloam Springs High School Scholarship director for the last time on Thursday at the annual scholarship awards program.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.