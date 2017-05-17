Health Fair draws record crowd
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A record number of people attended Siloam Springs Regional Hospital's fifth annual health fair, held Saturday on the hospital grounds.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.