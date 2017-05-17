Soccer tournament survives heavy rains

Photo submitted City crews worked to drain field No. 2 at the Sager Creek Soccer Complex on Friday. Teams in the 6A State Tournament played three games on the field despite rainfall into Friday morning.

An especially wet spring continued last weekend, as rain continued to drench Siloam Springs. But the precipitation did little to dampen the excitement of those who were gathered at the soccer fields at Siloam Springs High School and the Sager Creek Soccer Complex.