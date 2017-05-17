Treasurer Milligan speaks to Kiwanis Club; Kiwanians participate in Walk 4 Kids
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Photo submitted Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club President Steve Onnen, left, welcomed Arkansas State Treasurer Dennis Milligan at this club's meeting on May 10. Milligan gave a brief recap on what his office has done since being elected, along with explaining the Arkansas 529 College Plan. Arkansas State Representative Robin Lundstrum will be the guest speaker on May 17. The Kiwanis Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.