Treasurer Milligan speaks to Kiwanis Club; Kiwanians participate in Walk 4 Kids

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club President Steve Onnen, left, welcomed Arkansas State Treasurer Dennis Milligan at this club’s meeting on May 10. Milligan gave a brief recap on what his office has done since being elected, along with explaining the Arkansas 529 College Plan. Arkansas State Representative Robin Lundstrum will be the guest speaker on May 17. The Kiwanis Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University.

