Unlimited Dance Recital
Special needs students show off dancing skills
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Middle School students Michael Caro and Angel Gonzalez and choreographer Allen Porter perform to "The Real Me" during Unlimited Dance Recital presented by Siloam Springs School District on May 5 at the Siloam Springs Middle School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.