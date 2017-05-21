Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Austin Shull hoists up sophomore Eli Jackson after Jackson scored the first of three goals on Friday in a 4-0 win against Mountain Home in the Class 6A state championship game.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Siloam Springs boys soccer team went through a stretch this season where it struggled to score goals -- 11 straight games where it had two or less.