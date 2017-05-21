FD holds in-house water safety, rescue training

Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday First responders practiced navigating the Siloam Springs Kayak Park using an inflatable raft.

During the flooding event in late April, Siloam Springs' Fire Department successfully responded to calls for seven swift water rescues and several more calls for submerged vehicles. This week, the department took steps to ensure preparedness for both the next flood and the summer, when more people will be spending time in and near Siloam Springs' rivers and creeks.