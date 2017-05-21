Horn participates in state decathlon

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior J.D. Horn competes in the 110-meter hurdles Thursday at the Arkansas high school decathlon at Panther Stadium in Cabot. Horn finished 43rd out of 77 participants.
CABOT -- Siloam Springs senior J.D. Horn improved his standing by seven spots on the final day of the Arkansas state decathlon and finished 43rd out of 77 participants Thursday at Panther Stadium.

