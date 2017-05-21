Horn participates in state decathlon
n He finished 43rd out of 77 participants.
Sunday, May 21, 2017
CABOT -- Siloam Springs senior J.D. Horn improved his standing by seven spots on the final day of the Arkansas state decathlon and finished 43rd out of 77 participants Thursday at Panther Stadium.
