Renovation approved for old Post Office
Sunday, May 21, 2017
One of Siloam Springs' oldest downtown buildings is set to get some much-needed attention after members of the Board of Directors voted to approve a budget amendment devoting up to $350,000 to the restoration of the old Post Office.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.