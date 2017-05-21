Stewart signs with University of the Ozarks

n He plans on focusing on the 800-meter run.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Print item

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Chandler Stewart signed a letter of intent Tuesday to run track at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. Pictured are: Front from left, father Jeff Stewart, Chandler Stewart, mother Kristin Stewart; back, Siloam Springs boys track coach Chuck Jones, sisters Taylor and Madisen Stewart, and grandparents Lou and Dan Stewart.
Zoom

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Chandler Stewart signed a letter of intent Tuesday to run track at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. Pictured are: Front from left, father Jeff Stewart, Chandler Stewart, mother Kristin Stewart; back, Siloam Springs boys track coach Chuck Jones, sisters Taylor and Madisen Stewart, and grandparents Lou and Dan Stewart.

Chandler Stewart is fired up about the opportunity to run in college.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.