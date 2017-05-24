Letter to the Editor

I want to share with the community my experience with our local hospital and encourage people to have colonoscopies done. In late April I had a single episode of rectal bleeding and my physician, Dr. Dale Clemens, recommended that I have an early colonoscopy. I was actually not due for a colonoscopy for another year. To my complete surprise, an early operable colon cancer was found on examination. I elected to have the surgical removal of that cancer done by Dr. Jack Alston at our local hospital, the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

