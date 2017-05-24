Maxwell, Hutto make MVP case

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Megan Hutto, No. 25, watches as her shot goes past Russellville keeper Brit Hillis during Friday’s Class 6A state championship game.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Siloam Springs junior forward Audrey Maxwell won her second straight Class 6A state finals Most Valuable Player award last Friday after scoring a hat trick with an assist in the Lady Panthers' 6-1 victory over Russellville at Razorback Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas.