Maxwell, Hutto make MVP case
n The two players have won the last three awards combined.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE -- Siloam Springs junior forward Audrey Maxwell won her second straight Class 6A state finals Most Valuable Player award last Friday after scoring a hat trick with an assist in the Lady Panthers' 6-1 victory over Russellville at Razorback Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
