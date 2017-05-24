Meeker named to Dean's List at Evangel University
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Macy Payton Meeker, daughter of Mike and Gretta Meeker of Siloam Springs, was named to the fall 2016 Dean's List at Evangel University in Springfield, Mo.
