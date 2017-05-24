Second straight 'Samba' for Panthers

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior midfielder Aric Lee, right, and Mountain Home senior Jason Standridge collide in the corner of the field battling for a ball during last Friday’s Class 6A state championship game at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior midfielder Aric Lee, right, and Mountain Home senior Jason Standridge collide in the corner of the field battling for a ball during last Friday's Class 6A state championship game at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.