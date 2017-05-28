Bowerman leaving for alma mater Fayetteville
n He was an assistant football coach for two seasons.
Sunday, May 28, 2017
The Siloam Springs football program will look to hire two new coaches this summer.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.